Brookhaven’s new public works director now on job

The city of Brookhaven’s new public works director began the job Monday, April 3. Lowe Engineers, the private contractor that operates the city’s Public Works department, hired Hari Karikaran to manage the day-to-day operations for the department.

Richard Meehan, who had been serving as Brookhaven’s Public Works Director since the city was incorporated, will remain with Lowe Engineers and available to assist in during the transition, according to a city press release.

“With a record year of road and sidewalk projects ahead of us, I am confident that Hari Karikaran has the knowledge and expertise to manage these projects on time and on budget,” said City Manager Christian Sigman in the release.

Karikaran held multiple positions in DeKalb County government since 2006, including associate director of Development, Director of Engineering Services and Director of Facilities Management. Karikaran managed county capital construction and maintenance of DeKalb’s 274 buildings in addition to county real estate transactions, according to the press release.

Karikaran previously served as Deputy Director of Public Works for Charleston County, SC and Senior Civil Engineer at the City of Savannah Water & Sewer Bureau.

Karikaran obtained master of science in environmental & water resources engineering degree and master of environmental resources management degree from University of South Carolina, Columbia. He obtained his bachelor of science in civil engineering from University of Peradeniya, Sri Lanka.