Developer withdraws $65M Lenox Park plans

The developer for a proposed six-story apartment complex in Lenox Park has withdrawn its plans from the city of Brookhaven after strong backlash from residents living in the area. Lenox Park is in the city just east of Buckhead.

Carl Westmoreland, attorney for WSE Development, asked at the March 28 Brookhaven City Council meeting that the proposed project be withdrawn from the agenda. The council voted to do so. The $65 million proposed project included 273 apartments and a 2,000-square-foot coffee shop on the ground floor.

“We’ve certainly got a lot of emails and we take them all seriously,” Councilmember Bates Mattison said. “I believe the applicant heard very clearly what the will of the community is … and I’m glad we will not have to go through a protracted process.”

Numerous people who showed up at the meeting wearing red to show opposition to the proposed development filed out after the council voted to approve the withdrawal.

The Planning Commission voted March 1 to recommend denial of the proposed development after several residents voiced opposition, citing concerns about increased traffic and additional apartments in the community.

Residents also showed Planning Commission members a master plan for their development that does not include apartments, but rather calls for commercial development only.

The vacant property is currently zoned for two office buildings with six and eight stories, according to plans filed with the city.