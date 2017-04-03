Widgetized Section

Evelyn Andrews Posted by on April 3, 2017.

Piedmont Road near I-85 collapse is now open

A segment of Piedmont Road was closed following the collapse of a section of I-85, as seen above on April 1, but it has been reopened and will remain open indefinitely starting April 5, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. (Phil Mosier)

The section of Piedmont Road closed near the collapsed section of I-85 has reopened, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced.

Both directions of Piedmont are now open until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 4, when it will be closed again for additional work. The road will reopen in time for rush hour at 5 a.m. on April 5 and stay open indefinitely, GDOT announced on Twitter.

Businesses on the closed section of Piedmont Road were closing and having a large decrease in customers March 31, the first day following the collapse.

Crews at work on the collapsed section of I-85 on April 1. (Phil Mosier)

