Piedmont Road near I-85 collapse is now open

The section of Piedmont Road closed near the collapsed section of I-85 has reopened, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced.

Both directions of Piedmont are now open until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 4, when it will be closed again for additional work. The road will reopen in time for rush hour at 5 a.m. on April 5 and stay open indefinitely, GDOT announced on Twitter.

Businesses on the closed section of Piedmont Road were closing and having a large decrease in customers March 31, the first day following the collapse.