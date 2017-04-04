Gas leak reported at Lenox Square Mall

An early morning gas leak April 4 at Lenox Square Mall in Buckhead led to the evacuation of security personnel on site, but the mall opened at its regular hours.

Atlanta Police reported they received a call at 5:40 a.m. from employees at the mall.

“Security At Lenox Square Mall called to report the smell of gas in the truck tunnel under the mall,” said Officer Lisa Bender in an email. “Atlanta Fire ordered the evacuation of the few employees at the mall which consisted of security and maintenance. Atlanta Fire Rescue was able to turn off the gas and parking lot was reopened.”

Most of the mall opened at its regular 10 a.m. opening time.

“Lenox Square mall management and security are working closely with the Atlanta Fire Rescue to take the appropriate measures to help ensure the safety of those individuals in the mall,” according to a statement from mall officials. “Some of Lenox Square’s restaurants may experience delayed openings this morning. The rest of the mall [opened] at its normal time of 10 a.m.”