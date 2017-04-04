GDOT expects to open I-85 in 10 weeks

The Georgia Department of Transportation expects I-85 to be reopened June 15, the department announced at a press conference.

The initial estimate of several months that was announced March 31 has been reduced to 10 weeks. GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry said this is due to the full cooperation of other state and federal agencies and GDOT employees working “around the clock”.

“It is a very aggressive, but attainable date,” Commissioner McMurry said.

GDOT will provide incentives for earlier completion and disincentives for not reaching target dates, which is not uncommon for public transportation construction work.

McMurry has also triggered formal reviews of GDOT policies and practices for storing construction materials, especially for materials stored near bridges and transportation infrastructure. The fire and bridge collapse will be “a learning opportunity for the nation,” he said.