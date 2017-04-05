Brookhaven receives $100,000 grant for Briarwood Park trail

The city of Brookhaven has received a $100,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to build and restore a one-mile trail in Briarwood Park.

The DNR stated Brookhaven’s grant April 5 as part of a press release announcing 14 grants totaling $2.3 million for recreational trails around the state.

The city estimates the entire project will cost $161,700 and will use city matching funds to cover the expenses past the $100,000 grant.

The Briarwood Park Nature Trail is a proposed 1 mile trail contained entirely in a green space, said city spokesperson Ann Marie Quill. Plans are to begin the trail this year and finish within six months, she said.

“Funds will be used to restore 0.5 miles damaged by use and invasive species and build 0.5 miles of new trail on the perimeter of the park and within the park,” she said.

“This trail is part of a trail system which includes a proposed multi-use trail. It will link to an adventure play area and a natural pay area as outlined in the Brookhaven Parks Master Plan adopted Feb. 9, 2016.”

Mayor John Ernst and Greg Trinkle, president of the Briarwood Park Conservancy, welcomed the news.

“I am excited the state of Georgia recognizes the intrinsic value of Brookhaven’s Briarwood Park Nature Trail and has chosen to invest in this project,” Ernst said. “Once complete, it will be another fantastic amenity in Brookhaven’s Park & Recreation system.”

Added Trinkle, “We have been working with the city to upgrade the Briarwood Park Trail for some time, and this grant award will really go a long way to realizing our collective vision for making this resource as attractive and accessible as it can be.”

The DNR reported that a total of 46 applications were received from state, federal, and local governments during this grant cycle totaling $5.3 million in requests.

DNR administers the Recreational Trails Program under the guidance of the Federal Highway Administration. Funding for the program is appropriated by Congress in national highway legislation and is overseen by the Federal Highway Administration, according to a press release.

Each year, the DNR offers awards through a competitive grant program. Agencies of state, federal, local government and authorized commissions are eligible to compete. Every recipient is required to match the grant by providing at least 20 percent of the cost of the project.