State Rep. Holcomb becomes animated hero thanks to Samantha Bee

State Rep. Scott Holcomb, his lucky suit and his long fight last year to pass legislation to get untested rape kits processed recently became a national TV sensation after the story was featured in a recent segment on Samantha Bee’s “Full Frontal” show on TBS.

Holcomb, a Democrat whose district includes a part of Brookhaven, couldn’t be more pleased with the reaction he’s received from people who saw the animated sketch interspersed with Holcomb narrating the story as well as commentary from House Speaker David Ralston, a Republican from Blue Ridge.

“The response has been overwhelming and positive,” said Holcomb in an email. “The show did an incredible job bringing the story to life, and the animation made it work—and was fantastic.”

Watch the video:

Samantha Bee, a well-known comedian whose TBS news and entertainment show is unquestionably left-leaning, used Holcomb’s story of passing his 2016 “Pursuing Justice for Rape Victims” Act to highlight a positive story of bipartisanship in a country where Democrats and Republicans working together appears, at times, impossible.

Last year, Bee did a segment on state Sen. Renee Unterman, a Buford Republican, who was refusing to let Holcomb’s bill out of committee because, she said, she didn’t believe there was a problem with untested rape kits in Georgia.

In the end, Holcomb gives credit to Ralston for ensuring the bill was able to get a vote with bipartisan support and noted how he saluted Ralston after the vote. For Ralston, the bill was not a party issue.

“When I saw Scott Holcomb, I didn’t see ‘Scott Holcomb, a Democrat,’” Ralston said in the video. “I saw ‘Scott Holcomb, a member of the House who had a good idea about something we needed to do in Georgia.’”

Below is the video of the final vote in the House during the 2016 session: