Victim in Midtown killing was attorney at UPS’s Sandy Springs HQ

Trinh Huynh, the woman shot to death on a Midtown Atlanta street April 3, was killed while heading to her job as a staff attorney at UPS’s corporate headquarters in Sandy Springs.

“UPS was saddened to hear of Monday’s death of our staff attorney Trinh Huynh while en route to public transit for her commute,” said Susan Rosenberg, a spokesperson for the international shipping company, in a written statement. “She joined the UPS corporate office in Sandy Springs last summer and brought a vibrancy with her talent that extended to connections across Atlanta for volunteer service and advocacy to address community issues. Prior to UPS, she sought varied experiences in her career that included large and small legal firm practice and travel. UPS will cooperate with the Atlanta Police Department through its ongoing investigation as they pursue information.”

Huynh was shot several times by a man while walking across Peachtree Street at around 7:30 a.m. in a brazen killing that shocked Atlanta residents. A suspect is in custody, identified as Raylon Browning, 39, of Roswell, according to an 11Alive report. Browning also faces charges of severely stabbing two people in Midtown the day before the shooting.

UPS is headquartered on Sandy Springs’ Glenlake Parkway.