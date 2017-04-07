Brookhaven Police blotter, March 19-26

From Brookhaven Police reports dated March 19-26

The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Possession and DUI

3700 Buford Highway — On March 19, a woman was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On March 21, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

4600 block of Peachtree Road — On March 22, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On March 26, a man was arrested and accused of transactions in drug related paraphernalia within the city.

Theft and burglary

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On March 19, items were stolen from a car.

3400 block of Peachtree Road — On March 19, a burglary occurred.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On March 19, parts were taken from a vehicle.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On March 20, a burglary occurred.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On March 20, a shoplifting occurred.

3600 block of Ashford Dunwoody Road — On March 21, there was a theft from a vehicle.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On March 21, a theft occurred.

1500 block of Nancy Creek Drive — On March 22, parts were taken from a vehicle.

Arrests

500 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On March 19, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

700 block of Town Boulevard — On March 20, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of reckless driving.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On March 20, a man was arrested and accused of forgery of a financial transaction card.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On March 20, a woman was arrested and accused of theft by deception.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On March 22, a woman was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On March 22, a man was arrested and accused of robbery.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On March 22, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On March 22, a woman was arrested and accused of simple battery.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On March 22, a woman was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On March 23, two men were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On March 23, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.