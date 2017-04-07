Widgetized Section

Posted by on April 7, 2017.

Buckhead police blotter, March 8-16

From police reports March 8-16
Provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department.

Rape
4300 block of Alexander Circle — March 8

3100 block of Peachtree Road — March 12

Residential Burglary
2400 block of Camellia Avenue — March 8

1700 block of Piedmont Avenue — March 13

100 block of 26th Street — March 15

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — March 16

Commercial burglary
1925 Peachtree Road — March 8

1531 Piedmont Avenue — March 12

Robbery
2600 block of Piedmont Road — March 8

2000 block of Peachtree Road — March 15

Larceny
Between March 8 and March 16, there were 26 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 39 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto theft
There were 9 reported incidents of auto theft between March 8 and March 16.

