Buckhead police blotter, March 8-16

From police reports March 8-16
Provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department.
Rape
4300 block of Alexander Circle — March 8
3100 block of Peachtree Road — March 12
Residential Burglary
2400 block of Camellia Avenue — March 8
1700 block of Piedmont Avenue — March 13
100 block of 26th Street — March 15
700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — March 16
Commercial burglary
1925 Peachtree Road — March 8
1531 Piedmont Avenue — March 12
Robbery
2600 block of Piedmont Road — March 8
2000 block of Peachtree Road — March 15
Larceny
Between March 8 and March 16, there were 26 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 39 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto theft
There were 9 reported incidents of auto theft between March 8 and March 16.