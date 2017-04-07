Dunwoody Police blotter, March 18-25

From police reports dated March 18-25

The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Burglary and robbery

1600 block of Old Spring House Lane — On March 22, in the afternoon, a woman reported a burglary attempt at her home.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

2800 block of Winterhaven Court — On March 19, a wallet was taken from a car.

2900 block of Winterhaven Court — On March 19, someone stole a Kate Spade purse and two pairs of Adidas shoes from a car.

2500 block of E. Madison Drive — On March 20, sometime the night before, someone broke into a Kia parked on a residential street, taking the a woman’s purse with her wallet, $5 cash, debit card and I.D. inside.

2900 block of Winter Rose Court — On March 20, someone broke the glass and tried to enter a woman’s parked car.

2400 block of W. Madison Drive — On March 20, someone broke into a parked car, taking a bag containing a passport.

2600 block of E. Madison Drive — On March 20, the victim found his backpack in his front yard and papers scattered in the street. Someone had entered the victim’s Dodge Charger, which was parked and unlocked in the driveway.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On March 20, in the evening, a wallet containing $300 cash and several debit and credit cards were reported missing from a guest dining at a restaurant.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 20, two teenage girls were arrested and accused of trying to shoplift at a department store after providing false names and dates of birth to the officer.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 20, two young women were seen on surveillance footage at a clothing store apparently stealing a blue dress.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On March 20, in the evening, a 17-year-old man was arrested at a discount department store and accused of trying to steal a cellphone.

4700 block of N. Peachtree Road — On March 20, someone broke a window to the victim’s car, taking a gym bag with a pair of high-end headphones inside.

200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On March 20, officers responded to a hotel regarding a theft complaint involving $1,000 in stolen cash.

4800 block of N. Peachtree Road — On March 21, a man said his license plate was stolen from his car.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On March 21, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of trying to steal headphones from a discount department store.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 21, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting various items at a department store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 21, a man was arrested at a clothing store and accused of trying to steal nine gold bracelets. He was also accused of criminal trespassing.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 21, in the evening, a man was arrested for trying to steal five pairs of sunglasses from a department store.

4400 block of Pineridge Circle — On March 22, a woman reported that her car was stolen overnight.

4500 block of Pineridge Circle — On March 22, a man reported a rock was used to shatter the window to his car. An iPad was taken.

4400 block of Pineridge Circle — On March 22, a woman reported that someone entered her car overnight. That same day, another woman reported that someone tried to enter her car overnight.

1000 block of Dunbar Drive — On March 22, a man’s work truck was broken into overnight via a shattered window and a tablet was stolen.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On March 22, a car was stolen from an apartment complex during the day.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 22, an officer responded to an attempted entering auto incident in the parking garage outside of a department store near the MARTA station walkway.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 22, a woman was arrested and accused of trying to shoplift at a department store.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 22, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 22, a woman was arrested at a clothing store and accused of attempting to steal from the store.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On March 23, a vehicle tag was stolen from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 23, a man was arrested and accused of trying to steal a wallet from a clothing store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 25, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On March 18, just after midnight, police responded to a dispute between a man and a woman.

1900 block of Peachford Road — On March 19, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of battery.

2300 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On March 19, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of family battery.

Arrests

200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On March 18, drug activity was suspected at a hotel. Ten grams of marijuana were located and two arrests were made.

10200 block of Peachford Circle — On March 19, a woman was arrested and accused of reckless driving after losing control of her car and crashing into two other vehicles in a parking garage.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/ Perimeter Center — On March 19 in the evening, an officer noticed a traffic hazard where the driver was sleeping behind the wheel. He was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

100 block of Ravinia Drive — On March 20, a woman was stopped for having a cancelled registration on her car. She was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

I-285/ Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 20, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended registration and license and no insurance.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On March 21, a man was arrested and accused of a probation violation.

I-285/ Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 21, a man was arrested and accused of speeding and driving with a suspended license.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On March 21, in the evening, an officer patrolling the area found an individual asleep next to a dumpster. He was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct and providing a false identity to the officer.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On March 22, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of prostitution.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On March 22, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass after receiving written notice that he was not allowed on the property.

4500 block of Olde Perimeter Way — On March 22, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.