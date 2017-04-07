Sandy Springs Police blotter: March 20-23

From Sandy Springs police reports March 20-23.

The following information was provided by Capt. Steve Rose.

Spring Break — This is a good time for burglars to work the suburbs so if you are leaving, go to sandyspringsga.gov and, on the police section, make arrangements by filling out the form to have your home checked while you are gone. Also, if you are staying home, we’re urging folks to keep a close eye on suspicious activity, mostly foot traffic and slow-cruising cars in your neighborhoods. Most residential burglaries are daytime, so don’t second-guess yourself. Call 911 if something looks suspicious.

Robbery

100 block of Northwood Drive — On March 20, a 19-year-old said he was robbed at about 5 a.m., after he saw two men looking into cars. The two spotted him and then took $5 from the victim at gunpoint. They left in a 2000 model Honda Civic, brown in color.

Burglary

7100 block of Peachtree Dunwoody Road — On March 20, someone entered the maintenance shed at an apartment complex sometime between 4 p.m. March 18 and 9 a.m. March 20. AC repair items were taken.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On March 20, a pizza delivery shop employee said she opened the store for the day and found that the money in the safe was missing. There was no forced entry to the store or the safe. The camera facing the safe had been turned downward.

Theft

3900 block of Treelodge Parkway — On March 20, the resident said a package was taken from the doorstep between 1 and 6 p.m.

5580 Roswell Road — On March 20, an iPad was stolen from an area behind a gym building. An instructor was setting up equipment and left the area for five minutes. During that time, someone took the iPad.

227 Sandy Springs Place — On March 22, an 82-year- old woman said someone took her wallet from her purse while she shopped at a grocery store. A man approached her and asked about directions on a box of pasta. She said after he left, her wallet was missing.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On March 22, a patrol officer spotted a black Nissan Rouge parked in the shopping center lot around 10 p.m. The Kansas tag indicated the car was stolen from Hertz rental. No driver was with the car. It was impounded.

Thefts from vehicles

Between March 20 and March 23 there were nine thefts from vehicles.

Arrests

5610 Roswell Road — On March 20, security officers at a discount department store detained a woman and accused her of stealing $99 in items, all the while on camera. She was taken to the Fulton Jail annex in Alpharetta. A second arrest was made on March 23 when a woman was accused of stealing $34 in makeup and other related items. She was charged with shoplifting.

1000 block of Hammond Drive — On March 23, detectives arrested a 20-year-old woman and charged her with prostitution. She was booked on city ordinances, including solicitation for an illicit act.

Other Things

A 23-year old man said someone calling himself Mr. Max Romoleroux, who offered him a job as “secret shopper,” contacted him on LinkedIn. The 23-year-old agreed and the suspect said he would send directions on what to do next. He later sent a package with a Remsen, N.Y., return address, instructing him to buy several items from “any Apple Store.” Also enclosed was a check for expenditures plus $300 for the victim. He took the check to the bank, where bank employees informed him the check was fake. He did not lose money on the deal.