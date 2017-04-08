I-85 traffic: Buckhead Coalition asks city to stop all work on streets

The Buckhead Coalition, a nonprofit civic association, has requested all unrelated road work be stopped to ease traffic congestion across the city due to the I-85 collapse.

The coalition has sent this plea to the Georgia Department of Transportation, Atlanta City Council, City of Atlanta Department of Public Works, Commercial Board of Realtors, National Association Industrial and Office Properties, Association of Building Contractors and Associated General Contractors, according to a press release.

They have also appealed to the general public through newspaper ad campaigns that say discontinuing work can make them “not part of the problem, but part of the solution.”

Temporarily stopping any construction and road work projects would help, even leaf blowing, Coalition President Sam Massell said.

Traffic problems since the major interstate’s collapse have varied in severity and location, but Massell believes next week will only be worse.

“With spring break over for local schools, more families will have returned from vacation and will be back to driving habits, taking children to school, shopping, visiting friends and more,” Massell said in a statement in a press release.