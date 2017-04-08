Dunwoody Homeowners Association hosts 6th Congressional District forum April 9

The Dunwoody Homeowners Association is hosting a candidate forum on Sunday, April 9, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Dunwoody High School for the 18 candidates vying for the 6th Congressional District seat. The public is invited to meet the candidates before and after the forum.
The special election to fill the seat once held by Tom Price, now the secretary of Health and Human Services, is April 18. If no one receives 50 percent +1, a runoff of the two top vote getters takes place in June.
The 6th Congressional District includes parts of Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.
Timeline for the forum:
1 p.m. – Candidate will set up in the DHS lobby, outside the auditorium
1:30 p.m. – The public is invited to meet and greet candidates
2-4 p.m. – Candidate forum
4-5 p.m. – Additional meet and greet time
Each candidate will have two minutes to provide an opening introduction. The seating order on the stage will be determined by random selection at the start of the event.
Questions will be asked by the two moderators: DHA President Robert Wittenstein, and Dick Williams, editor of the Dunwoody Crier. Audience members will not be able to ask questions during the forum but are free to discuss their individual concerns with candidates before or after the formal part of the program.
