Businesses and commuters brace for post-Spring Break traffic

Perimeter Center area businesses are nervous about the upcoming week, which begins with the first post-Spring Break weekday April 10 and ends with the Braves opening game April 14.

Most corporations are waiting to see how traffic is affected by those two days and will commit to a traffic strategy afterwards if necessary, said Emily Haar, the director of Perimeter Connects, an alternative commuting program at the Perimeter Center Community Improvement Districts.

MARTA, which has been experiencing higher ridership since the collapse of I-85, announced 1,200 new parking spaces have been added to deal with parking lots filling up quickly at most stations. Additional parking has been added to the Chamblee, King Memorial, Brookhaven/Oglethorpe, Kensington and East Point stations.

The mass transit service also introduced a website to monitor parking availability in real time which can be accessed at itsmarta.com/parking.

Although many drivers experienced longer commutes last week following the collapse of I-85, officials warn the upcoming week will likely be worse for must drivers now that Spring Break for the metro area has ended. In a news conference Friday, Mayor Kasim Reed asked commuters to remain patient and suggested they leave with a full tank of gas.

“If you get in a car to go to work on the north side of the city without a full tank of gas, you really are putting yourself in jeopardy,” Reed said.

The PCIDs has information for commuting options at perimeterconnects.org. For commuting in or out of Buckhead, Livable Buckhead has information on their website livablebuckhead.org and an online form to submit a request for a personalized traffic plan from the organization’s staff.