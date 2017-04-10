Atlanta mayor suspends non-emergency construction to ease I-85 traffic burden

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed issued an executive order April 10 that prohibits all non-emergency construction unrelated to the I-85 collapse.

The order came two days after the Buckhead Coalition issued a call for a road work moratorium.

The order suspends work on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. in an area that spans from downtown Atlanta to the northern city limits, east to Moreland Avenue and west to Northside Drive. The city is not accepting any new construction permits before April 17, the city announced in a press release.

“Temporarily suspending construction activities during reconstruction of Interstate 85 makes sense and is the right decision to help ease traffic congestion,” the mayor said in a press release. “While our partners at GDOT do the essential work of rebuilding the I-85 bridge, we are taking multiple measures to ensure people can make it to work or school on time, and can enjoy their time in our city.”

The city is committed to allowing easy access for first responders and to hospitals, and part of that includes prohibiting any non-local traffic from entering some local streets, according to a press release.

Public transportation or other commuting options are still being heavily suggested by the city as they look for ways to ease traffic congestion following the collapse of I-85.