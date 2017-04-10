Dunwoody council to consider traffic calming on North Peachtree Road

The Dunwoody City Council is expected at its April 11 meeting to approve an updated resolution that establishes a traffic calming district on North Peachtree Road between Mount Vernon Road and Davantry Drive.

In November 2016, the council established a traffic calming district but now city staff is asking that resolution be rescinded and an updated resolution that better defines the parcels to be included in the traffic calming district be approved.

“The action is only intended to provide clarity to the previous resolution. It will not affect the petition process or the number of parcels who participated in this process to become this traffic calming district,” states a memo to the council.

The traffic calming measures are slated to be installed later this year after North Peachtree Road is resurfaced.

Proposed traffic calming: