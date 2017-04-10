Memorial Park reopened after sewage flooding

Memorial Park in Buckhead was reopened April 10 after sewers overflowed due to last week’s heavy rain, the Department of Watershed Management announced.

The park had to be closed to disinfect the area surrounding the playground as a precaution, the department said in a public notice. The playground equipment was not affected, the department said.

Sewers overflowing into the park is an issue that has plagued the park for decades. The playground equipment was replaced and moved to higher ground in January 2017 after flooding and sewage damaged the previous equipment in 2016. The city also has a $5 million project in the works to, in part, improve storm drainage in the area.