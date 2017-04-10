‘Spirit of Sandy Springs’ award nominations are open

The Sandy Springs Society is accepting nominations through April 18 for the 2017 Spirit of Sandy Springs Award, which recognizes an outstanding local volunteer.

The award aims to recognize someone “who has made an extraordinary difference by volunteering his or her time for a cause that serves Sandy Springs,” according to a press release.

To be eligible, a nominee’s community service must be unpaid, and the nominee must have worked for at least two years with an organization or charity. A nominee does not have to be a Sandy Springs resident.

Members of the Sandy Springs Society–an invitiation-only, all-women charitable organization–are also not eligible.

The recipient will be recognized at a May 24 luncheon and will have $1,000 donated to a charity of their choice.

For nomination information and forms, see the Sandy Springs Society website here, or send nominations to Lynn Dunn by email at Lynnbdunn@gmail.com or by mail at 6105 River Chase Circle, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.