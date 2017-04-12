Perimeter Center office building offers parking to MARTA

Lincoln Property Company has volunteered several hundred parking spaces to Sandy Springs Station MARTA riders as station parking fills up quickly in the fallout of the I-85 collapse.

“Their parking decks are full and we want to be a good neighbor as well as do our part to help with the I-85 emergency,” Robert Forrest, who works in the building, said in an email.

The building, 1117 Perimeter Center West, is cooperating with MARTA to alleviate the pressure the interstate collapse is putting on Sandy Springs Station parking.

The office building, which is across the street from the station, has offered the third level of the parking deck to MARTA commuters for use until the bridge is completed, Kim Steward, a senior property manager for Lincoln Property Company, which owns the building, said in an email to building employees. Less than 15 vehicles park on the third floor on a given day, Steward said.

“The deck is full today and several hundred drivers are on MARTA and off our roads because of it,” Forrest said.

MARTA will provide officers to patrol the area and ensure only the third level is utilized by MARTA riders, Steward said.