Letter: Sandy Springs needs a better affordable housing policy

Thanks to Mayor Rusty Paul and the City Council for their concern over the issue of affordable and safe housing in Sandy Springs. (“New zoning code tackles affordability,” March 31.)

The burst of housing construction in our city is impressive. With all of these new, luxury, live/work/play complexes will come increased economic activity. New shops, restaurants and cultural events will benefit our community. Yet, nearly every single unit being built is unaffordable to the majority of our residents.

Even the new homes being built in many older neighborhoods are unaffordable to the majority of people who already reside in those neighborhoods. This is great news for homeowners. The value of our homes climbs with every million-dollar house that replaces an older ranch or split-level.

But for economic, traffic and moral considerations, we should have policies like other thriving cities — policies that encourage safe, affordable housing for those who work in retail shops or our restaurants or any job that pays less per year than the median income for Sandy Springs. If we don’t, our streets will be even more clogged as these hard-working people spend more and more time traveling in and out of our city.

Currently, the city has no coherent policy and the proposal set forth in the recent study is grossly inadequate. With mayoral and City Council elections to take place later this year, now is the time for the majority of residents to support candidates who will support policies that expand the affordable housing stock.

Don McAdam

Sandy Springs