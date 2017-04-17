Brookhaven issues construction warning to voters at Skyland Precinct

The city of Brookhaven is issuing a notice to voters wanting to vote at the Skyland Precinct at 1850 Skyland Terrace on Tuesday, April 18, to be aware of ongoing construction on townhomes in the area, including road closures.

Voters for the special election traveling through the Drew Valley subdivision will not be able to access the Skyland Precinct at 1850 Skyland Terrace from the intersection of Drew Valley and Skyland Drive, according to a press release from the city.

Voters using this route must utilize Skyland Trail NE to go around the block to access the precinct from the north, or use Buford Highway to access Skyland Road from the East.

The construction should not have any impact on voters coming from the north, who can access via Skyland Drive, or voters from the south or east, who can access Skyland Road via Clairmont Road or Buford Highway.