Developer plans to tear down Park Villa Apartments near Buford Highway for townhomes

A developer plans to tear down the Park Villa Apartments near Buford Highway in order to build 73 owner-occupied townhomes, according to documents filed with the city of Brookhaven.

Atlanta-based Ardent Companies is seeking a variance for the slightly more than six acres of property located at 2069 Coosawattee Drive. Located at the site is the Park Villa Apartment complex is made up of 12 three-story buildings with 92 rental apartments. Coosawattee Drive is at the intersection of North Cliff Valley Way and just north of Buford Highway.

“The apartment complex is occupied, but the 54-year-old facility is functionally obsolete,” states the developer as part of its April 3 letter of intent and variance request to the city.

As part of the variance request, the developer states the current zoning of multi-family residential for the property allows for up to 114 apartments to be built.

“Given current development trends in the immediate area however, the applicant hopes to redevelop the subject property with 73 owner-occupied townhomes, which is 41 units less than the current zoning would allow,” states the letter of intent.

The proposed new townhome development would have three-story units, each with a two-car garage. The units would range in size from 2,200 square feet to 2,800 square feet. The development would also have a pool.

The variance request seeks to reduce the 50-foot transitional buffer to zero feet to remove asphalt and to reduce separation between buildings from 40 feet to 28 feet.