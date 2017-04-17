Dunwoody’s Lemonade Days set for April 19-23 at Brook Run Park

Dunwoody’s annual Lemonade Days five-day festival returns to Brook Run Park April 19-23 to commemorate community coming together after the tornado of 1998. The massive tornado damaged many trees and homes prompting the Dunwoody Preservation Trust to create the festival to raise funds for new trees and to “make lemonade out of lemons.”

There will be more than 30 carnival rides, more than 20 food and beverage vendors and three days of live performances, including the “Dunwoody Idol” contest. Rides cost $20 on Wednesday; $25 Thursday-Sunday.

During the first three days of the festival, families can browse through arts, crafts and goods from other local vendors. During the weekend, other attractions include a Dunwoody Antique Car Show. The festival’s Kiddie Land features pony rides, a petting zoo, train rides and other rides suitable for small children, separate from the bigger carnival rides for older kids. Click for a full listing of events: Lemonade Days events schedule.

On April 22, there will also be a Lemonade Days 5K race. Register for the Lemonade Days 5K here. The race begins at 8 a.m.

Lemonade Days is hosted by the Dunwoody Preservation Trust. All proceeds go to fund community charities. For ticket prices, directions, and parking information, please visit the Lemonade Days website.

Lemonade Days

April 19-23

Brook Run Park

4770 North Peachtree Road

Event Website

Festival Hours:

Wednesday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Thursday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.