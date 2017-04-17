Special election Tuesday for 6th Congressional, state Senate seats

A special election will be held Tuesday, April 18, to fill the 6th Congressional District seat and the District 32 state Senate seat. For information about where to vote, see the Georgia Secretary of State’s website here.

6th Congressional District race

The 6th Congressional District includes parts of Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs, where voters will choose a replacement for Tom Price, who is now the U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services.

A total of 18 candidates are vying for the seat. Republican candidates include: David Abroms, Mohammad Ali Bhuiyan, Keith Grawert, Bob Gray, Karen Handel, Judson Hill, Amy Kremer, Bruce Levell, William Llop, Dan Moody and Kurt Wilson.

Democratic candidates include: Ragin Edwards, Richard Keatley, Jon Ossoff, Rebecca Quigg and Ron Slotin.

Independent candidates include Alexander Hernandez and Andre Pollard.

All 18 candidates joined in an April 9 forum hosted by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association. To read the Reporters’ coverage of the forum, click here.

Most of the candidates also responded to Reporter Newspapers Voters Guide questions about their positions on the Affordable Care Act and general political issues. To read more about the candidates and their answers, click here.

State Senate District 32 race

State Senate District 32 includes part of Sandy Springs. Former Sen. Judson Hill resigned the seat to run in the Congressional race.

Democratic candidates include Exton Howard, Christine Triebsch and Bob Wiskind.

Republican candidates include: Hamilton Matthew Beck, Matt Campbell, Roy Daniels, Kay Kirkpatrick and Gus Makris.

Most of the candidates responded to Reporter Newspapers Voters Guide questions about mass transit expansion, casino gambling and politics in general. To read more about the candidates and their answers, click here.