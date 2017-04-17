Wieuca/Phipps roundabout public meeting will be held April 19

The Buckhead Community Improvement District and North Buckhead Civic Association will host a public meeting April 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on a plan to construct a two-lane roundabout at the busy intersection of Wieuca Road and Phipps Boulevard.

The Buckhead CID will present design options and the latest project information, as well as answer any questions from the public.

The meeting will be held at Wieuca Road Baptist Church, 3626 Peachtree Road NE, the same church that temporarily stalled the plan in October. The roundabout is at one corner of the church’s property and the church considered selling the property, but they decided against selling, and the roundabout plan moved forward.

The estimated cost to build the roundabout is approximately $2 million. A consultant previously told the CID board that the roundabout will relieve traffic congestion 23 hours a day, but it won’t be enough to completely alleviate rush hour jams.

A 2015 traffic study on the intersection can be found on the Buckhead CID’s website, buckheadcid.com.