DeKalb Schools places trailers at Dunwoody High

Several trailers, or portable classroom units, have been placed in front of Dunwoody High School to handle the school’s growing attendance. Crews began installing the trailers the week of April 3, DeKalb Schools spokesperson Eileen Houston-Stewart said.

The portable classrooms are needed due to over-capacity issues at the school and to replace the four aging single classroom units at the rear of the school, she said.

DHS is currently 317 students over capacity and is expected to add more than 200 students over the next four years, Houston-Stewart said. The two four-classroom units, which were brought directly from the manufacturer’s plant, will accommodate 224 students, or 28 students per classroom, she said.