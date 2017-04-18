Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

John Ruch Posted by on April 18, 2017.

Fulton County Commission Vice Chair Garner dies

Fulton County Commission Vice Chair Joan Garner died today, April 18, after a battle with cancer.

Fulton County Vice Chair Joan Garner.

Garner had represented the commission’s Atlanta-area District 4 since 2011. She was known for work on healthcare issues, and she was the commission’s first openly gay member.

In a written statement, Fulton Chairman John Eaves expressed sorrow and praised Garner’s work on such issues as HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment.

“She put her heart and soul into her service to citizens, with a particular focus on health,” said Eaves.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed expressed condolences in a Twitter comment. “This is a terrible loss,” he wrote. “We will miss her.”

In a social media post, the city of Sandy Springs offered “thoughts and prayers” to Garner’s family.

 

John Ruch

About John Ruch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*