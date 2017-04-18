Fulton County Commission Vice Chair Garner dies

Fulton County Commission Vice Chair Joan Garner died today, April 18, after a battle with cancer.
Garner had represented the commission’s Atlanta-area District 4 since 2011. She was known for work on healthcare issues, and she was the commission’s first openly gay member.
In a written statement, Fulton Chairman John Eaves expressed sorrow and praised Garner’s work on such issues as HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment.
“She put her heart and soul into her service to citizens, with a particular focus on health,” said Eaves.
Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed expressed condolences in a Twitter comment. “This is a terrible loss,” he wrote. “We will miss her.”
In a social media post, the city of Sandy Springs offered “thoughts and prayers” to Garner’s family.