Members appointed to Brookhaven-Peachtree Overlay District rewrite committee

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst recently appointed nine residents to serve on the stakeholder committee for the upcoming rewrite of the Brookhaven-Peachtree Overlay District that will review the zoning regulations along Peachtree Road as well as Dresden Drive.

The City Council approved the appointments at the April 12 meeting. More appointments to this committee are yet to come.

Named to the overlay district “sounding board” are:

Karen Dernavich

Jennifer Harper Reynolds

Michael Arnett

Courtney Lankford

Griff Sims

Denise Starling

Isabel Moultrie

Sai Reddy

Jen Heath

City Council voted Feb. 28 to approve awarding a $135,000 contract to Atlanta-based urban planning firm TSW to rewrite the Overlay District that includes Dresden Drive, Peachtree Road and Oglethorpe University. The rewrite will be finished in six months.

The main complaint residents have against the current Overlay District is density. Current code allows for nearly 60 residential/apartment units per acre while residents have argued that 30 to 35 units per acre is more in line with what they want, especially along Dresden Drive.

The Overlay District rewrite is part of the city’s rewrite of the entire city zoning rewrite. A separate committee will be appointed in the near future to serve on a zoning rewrite committee.

The public will be invited to participate in the rewrites for the overlay district and city-wide zoning.