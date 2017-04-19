Atlanta’s bike share program expands from 100 to 500 bikes

An event was held in Piedmont Park April 19 to celebrate the announcement of the bike share program’s expansion from 100 to 500 bikes.

The program was first launched in 2016 with 100 bikes in 10 downtown stations. The expansion to 65 stations brings bikes to Midtown, East and West Atlanta. More than 3,000 people have taken 8,000 rides using the program, according to a press release.

“I am proud to announce the expansion of the bike share program today, and to offer this convenient and affordable transportation option throughout the city,” Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, who went on a three-mile bike ride during the celebration, said in a press release.

Tim Keane, the Department Planning and Community Development commissioner, was also at the event in Piedmont Park and said the expansion “gives Atlanta residents a unique opportunity to see things in their community that they wouldn’t witness otherwise, and the privilege to appreciate the city in a different way.”

For the full list of new locations and information on how to rent bikes visit relaybikeshare.com.