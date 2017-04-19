Buckhead’s Atlanta Jazz Festival concert moved to Chastain Park

Buckhead is set to kick off the Atlanta Jazz Festival’s 40th year, but the concert will now be held in Chastain Memorial Park rather than Loudermilk Park.

The concert was originally scheduled to be held in the newly renovated Loudermilk Park but was moved so it wouldn’t exacerbate traffic problems caused by the I-85 closure. A lane of Sardis Way would have to be closed to accommodate the concert in Loudermilk Park, but a road closure is not necessary at Chastain Park, Jim Durrett, the executive director of the Buckhead Community Improvement District said.

The concert will be held at the same time, April 22 from 2 to 6 p.m.

The Susan G. Komen Race for a Cure has been rescheduled for similar concerns. Originally scheduled for May 13, the race will now be held on June 24, after the estimated I-85 construction completion date on June 15. Sections of Piedmont, Peachtree and Pharr Roads are closed for the race.