Atlanta Councilmember Yolanda Adrean will not seek re-election

Atlanta’s District 8 Councilmember Yolanda Adrean will not seek re-election, she announced April 19. Adrean, whose district includes much of Buckhead, has served two terms on Atlanta City Council.

“Following deep introspection, I have made the decision to serve my community as a private citizen,” she said in the announcement. “The decision was not easy. I have found service to my district and all city residents to be the most satisfying and richest experience of my life and will always be appreciative of my constituents and the city of Atlanta for the opportunity to serve.”