Dunwoody council tweaks home business ordinance

City Council voted April 11 to clarify its home business ordinance, including limiting hours for some types of businesses.

The revised ordinance says home businesses are not intended to replace traditional commercial operations “in time and scale of operation.” It says businesses considered “Type B’ home businesses also are allowed only to have “incidental contact” at the residence – or less than four hours a day – with no continuous appointment-driven schedule.

“Type B” home businesses are defined as “those in which household residents use their home as a place of work and either one non-resident employee or customer come to the site at any given time.”

The old ordinance listed examples of “Type B” home occupations and included “tutors, teachers, photographers and licensed therapists or counselors.” Those examples were removed from the tweaked ordinance.