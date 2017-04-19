Food trucks return to Brookhaven, Dunwoody

Weekly food truck events are back in season, offering entertainment, activities and plenty of reasons to abandon your kitchen for a night.

Brookhaven’s Food Truck Roundup

Wednesdays through the end of October, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

(Summer break from the end of June through Aug. 15.)

Food trucks are up and running on Wednesdays at Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, with live entertainment, activities for children, a beer and wine tent and at least eight food truck dining options. Limited seating is available. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs. Parking is free. The Food Truck Roundup is hosted by the city in conjunction with Fork in the Road, a joint venture between food truck provider Happy Belly and the Atlanta Street Food Coalition. Info: atlantastreetfood.com.

Dunwoody Food Truck Thursdays

Thursdays from April 27 to Oct. 26, 5 p.m. until dark.

This annual event at Brook Run Park kicks off April 27 with local beer and a performance by Banks & Shane on the lawn beyond the playground at 7 p.m. Food trucks will be back every Thursday evening, and on May 4, the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta will sponsor live music, a DJ, and kosher food vendors for the event. Dunwoody Food Truck Thursdays is a partnership between the Dunwoody Homeowners Association, Redbird Events and the city of Dunwoody. 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. Info: dunwoodyga.org/Dunwoody-Food-Truck-Thursdays.