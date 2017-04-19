Sandy Springs Police officer honored for bravery in shootout

A Sandy Springs Police officer has received a medal for bravery in his role ending a Rockdale County shootout in 2015 while serving as a deputy sheriff there.

Officer Bradford “Brad” Lockridge received the Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery at an April 19 ceremony at City Hall. The medal was presented by U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk and John Horn, the U.S. Attorney for North Georgia. The medal is awarded annually by nomination by the U.S. Attorney General’s Office.

In the Rockdale incident, a gunman named Jeffrey Scott Pitts killed two people at a store and wounded his own parents before holing up in his home. Pitts had a rifle and wore a military-grade ballistic vest. Lockridge got into a shootout with the gunman, who finally committed suicide, according to media reports. Since that incident, Lockridge has become a police officer in Sandy Springs, which is his hometown.

“Officer Lockridge showed extraordinary courage in the face of imminent danger,” said Loudermilk in a press release. “It is an honor to present Officer Lockridge with this well-deserved medal, and I commend him for his dedication to keeping our community safe.”

Some other officials attending the City Hall ceremony were Mayor Rusty Paul, Police Chief Ken DiSimone, Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett and City Councilmember John Paulson.