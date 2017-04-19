State Senate race goes to runoff with Triebsch, Kirkpatrick

The state Senate District 32 race is heading to a May 16 runoff election between Democrat Christine Triebsch and Republican Kay Kirkpatrick, according to unofficial election results.

The two were the top vote-getters April 18 among eight candidates seeking to replace Marietta Republican Judson Hill in the district, which includes part of Sandy Springs.

In the Republican-majority district, Triebsch won the most votes, about 24.2 percent of the total, causing her to compare herself with Congressional Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff in social media posts. Kirkpatrick drew about 21.1 percent of the vote total.

Triebsch is an attorney from Cobb County and Kirkpatrick is a surgeon from Marietta.