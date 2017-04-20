Dunwoody Senior Baseball Middle School League plays last game at Dunwoody Park

A warm, clear evening made for a perfect night for baseball. And a little bit of history.

A small crowd of parents and baseball fans gathered for the last Dunwoody Senior Baseball Middle School League game played at Dunwoody Park on April 19. Next year, the entire Dunwoody Senior Baseball league moves to new fields at Peachtree Charter Middle School.

Before City Councilmember Lynn Deutsch threw out the first pitch, she thanked DSB President Jerry Weiner and board member John Crawford and all the volunteers who made the middle school league a success for the past 18 years.

She said she and the council and city staff were grateful a generation of children played at the Dunwoody Park fields and looked forward to a new generation playing at the new fields where there will be “better fields, better facilities and, I anticipate, better parking.”

Weiner also took a moment to thank everyone for their support of the 18-year-old Middle School League he said was “one of the most amazing middle school leagues in the country.”

John Crawford, treasurer for DSB, founder of the middle school league, said he and the teams were excited to play at their new home next year.

After the thank yous were said, it was time to play ball. Taking home the top trophy was St. Pius, which pulled out a 4-3 victory over Peachtree Charter Middle School in the Division-A championship game.

The consolation game played on the lower field at the park was won by Wesleyan 12-4 over a combined team of Marist and Holy Innocence.

DSB has been at Dunwoody Park since 1975.

The Dunwoody mayor and City Council voted unanimously Nov. 14 to enter into an agreement to swap Dunwoody Senior Baseball fields in Dunwoody Park to the DeKalb schools for Austin Elementary and $3.6 million in cash. The $3.6 million is expected to cover the construction costs of the two new fields.

As part of the agreement, the city will construct two new baseball fields on about 8 acres of property at Peachtree Charter Middle School that will be used by the school and Dunwoody Senior Baseball league.

The school district will then build a new 900-seat Austin Elementary where the current baseball fields are located, in Dunwoody Park and adjacent to the Dunwoody Nature Center. The city will then get the property where the current Austin Elementary is located to rebuild into a park space.