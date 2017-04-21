CHOA faces questions about requested annexation, planned development

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s request to have 11.4 acres of unincorporated DeKalb County property annexed into the city of Brookhaven for a new office building has area residents concerned about the traffic congestion at the busy I-85 and North Druid Hills interchange that has burdened the area for years.

More than 50 people living near the proposed annexation site attended an April 20 community meeting with CHOA representatives to learn more about the requested annexation along the Northeast Expressway.

CHOA attorney Woody Galloway said the hospital “wants to be part of the solution” of the notorious traffic congestion that bleeds from the interstate and North Druid Hills Road into residential neighborhoods.

With Emory University purchasing 60 acres of Executive Park located across the street, Galloway said the two health care giants bring serious clout that could drive the improvements needed.

“We hope to be a catalyst for change,” he said.

Many residents were not optimistic. More density in an already busy area, they said, will only lead to more traffic. A few residents questioned CHOA’s decision to only reveal its plans for the its 45-acre site dubbed the North Druid Hills Campus incrementally instead of making public its overall master plan for the area and questioned why there is still no master plan.

“Isn’t it naïve to expect that we should accept this incremental change?” asked one resident as several people audibly agreed.

Galloway insisted a master plan is still being developed and would include comments and information gathered at public meetings like the one on April 20. He indicated the master plan could be finished at the end of the summer or this fall.

After the master plan is complete and CHOA starts the application process with Brookhaven, a Development of Regional Impact (DRI) will be triggered, Galloway said.

Brian Broderick, a spokesperson for CHOA, said after the meeting that the community meetings are part of creating a master plan.

What CHOA is sharing publicly so far is that it wants to annex the 11.4 acres of property so it can build an 8-story office tower and a 7-story parking deck. This office building would house the current employees now working out of one-story buildings in its office park on Tullie Road and Tullie Circle.

Plans would then be to raze the office park buildings and build a $1.3 billion hospital on the land to replace CHOA’s Egleston Hospital on Clifton Road near Emory University. A hospital takes 8 years to build, CHOA officials said.

“We’re landlocked at Egleston,” said CHOA Chief Public Policy Officer David Tatum, noting that area’s traffic is much worse than at I-85 and North Druid Hills. After the meeting Tatum added, “We have to do something and we can’t do it at Egleston.”

An 8-story Center for Advanced Pediatrics facility is under construction now and is slated to be completed next year. The Center for Advanced Pediatrics will house 457 physicians and employees and anticipates managing more than 100,000 patient visits in the first year.

The new hospital and office building are necessary for CHOA to continue to provide medical care to sick children, Galloway and Tatum said.

One fix CHOA is proposing to alleviate traffic that they say is receiving Georgia Department of Transportation support is to add four lanes of traffic under the interstate overpass leading into the proposed new development south of Cliff Valley Way.

Currently there are just U-turns located under the bridge. The proposed lanes include traffic lights. A bike/pedestrian path would leading to the Peachtree Creek Greenway would also be included and as part of the master plan, Galloway said, the area would become a more park-like setting.

CHOA also recently purchased Executive Park apartments on Briarcliff Road because the land became available and the property is part of the master plan. The apartments have tenants who will soon move out and then the buildings will be demolished. The area could possibly be used as an access to the hospital campus, Galloway said.

Funding for the traffic improvements is also being discussed by CHOA officials. Galloway said CHOA is looking at potentially resurrecting a tax allocation district, or TAD, for the area. A decade ago, DeKalb County formed a TAD for the area before it went bust when the the economy tanked but there is about $200,000 in the bank, Galloway said. A TAD raises funds from rising property tax assessments.

CHOA is also considering trying to form a community improvement district, where commercial landowners agree to tax themselves, Galloway said.

CHOA, and also Emory, are nonprofit hospitals, however, but Galloway said CHOA would contribute to the TAD or CID.

“Big dollar funds come from local jurisdictions … which [in this instance] is Brookhaven,” Galloway added.

Tatum said a hospital development will bring other development to the area, including hotels and restaurants. Property taxes will also likely go up, he said.

If CHOA can get the 11.4 acres annexed, plans are to start construction on the new office building and parking deck by the end of this year. The City Council is slated to take up the annexation proposal in June.