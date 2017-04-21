Brookhaven Police blotter, April 1-9

From Brookhaven Police reports dated April 1-9 from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Murder

2600 block of Buford Highway—On April 7, Edward Wilson and Shavone Whitehead were arrested on charges related to suspicion of murder.

Possession and DUI

Buford Highway—On April 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2600 block of Carlton Place—On April 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

2100 block of Yancy Lane—On April 7, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

100 block of Executive Park Drive—On April 7, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

Northeast Expressway/Corporate Boulevard—On April 8, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

Theft and Burglary

1400 block of Keys Crossing—On April 1, a forced-entry burglary was reported at a residence.

1100 block of Town Boulevard—On April 1, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a parked car.

1500 block of Lake Hearn Drive—On April 1, at night, items were stolen from a parked car.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road—On April 2, in the early morning, a theft was reported.

1900 block of N. Druid Hills Road—On April 2, in the morning, items were stolen from a car.

2200 block of Lake Boulevard—On April 2, in the morning, a burglary occurred at a business.

1600 block of Briarwood Road—On April 2, a forced-entry burglary occurred at a private residence.

2000 block of N. Druid Hills Road—On April 2, at night, items were stolen from a car.

2800 block of Buford Highway—On April 2, two street robberies involving guns were reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway—On April 4, in the morning, a forced-entry burglary was reported at a home.

1400 block of Northeast Expressway—On April 4, a man was arrested and accused of theft by taking.

Assault

3500 block of Buford Highway—On April 2, after midnight, a simple battery occurred.

100 block of Executive Park—On April 3, in the afternoon, a battery occurred.

3500 block of Buford Highway—On April 3, in the evening, a battery occurred.

Arrests

2300 block of N. Druid Hills Road—On April 5, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of not giving pedestrians the right of way in a crosswalk.

1000 block of Barone Avenue—On April 5, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of possessing a firearm or knife while attempting to commit a crime.

2300 block of Druid Hills Road—On April 6, a woman was arrested and accused of committing a hit and run.

1700 block of Briarwood Road—On April 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

other Incidents

5100 block of Lenox Park Circle—On April 1, in the early morning, damage to private property was reported.

4000 block of Peachtree Road—On April 1, a hit-and-run incident was reported.

3400 block of Buford Highway—On April 1, in the afternoon, a verbal dispute was reported.

2900 block of Buford Highway—On April 1, in the afternoon, a person was issued a criminal trespass warning.