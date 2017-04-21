Buckhead police blotter, April 1-7

Police incidents for Buckhead’s Zone 2 precinct for April 1-7 as reported in the Atlanta Police Department public database.

Rape

900 block of Canterbury Road, April 5

1800 block of Hollywood Road, April 6

Aggravated assault

100 block of Peachtree Valley Road, April 3

Residential burglary

1800 block of Hollywood Road, April 1

3200 block of Northside Parkway, April 1

3000 block of Maple Drive, April 1

2200 block of Lenox Road, April 4

1800 Piedmont Avenue, April 6

Commercial Burglary

2174 Rando Lane, April 4

Robbery

3500 block of Oak Valley Road, April 3

3300 Peachtree Road, April 4

2100 block of Defoors Ferry Road, April 5

Larceny

There were 28 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 17 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

There were 4 reported incidents of auto theft.