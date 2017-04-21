Buckhead police blotter, April 1-7

Police incidents for Buckhead’s Zone 2 precinct for April 1-7 as reported in the Atlanta Police Department public database.
Rape
900 block of Canterbury Road, April 5
1800 block of Hollywood Road, April 6
Aggravated assault
100 block of Peachtree Valley Road, April 3
Residential burglary
1800 block of Hollywood Road, April 1
3200 block of Northside Parkway, April 1
3000 block of Maple Drive, April 1
2200 block of Lenox Road, April 4
1800 Piedmont Avenue, April 6
Commercial Burglary
2174 Rando Lane, April 4
Robbery
3500 block of Oak Valley Road, April 3
3300 Peachtree Road, April 4
2100 block of Defoors Ferry Road, April 5
Larceny
There were 28 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 17 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
There were 4 reported incidents of auto theft.