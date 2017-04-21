Dunwoody Police blotter, April 2-9

From Dunwoody Police reports dated April 2 through April 9. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Burglary and Robbery

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 3, in the early morning, officers responded to an attempted carjacking involving a gun.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — Overnight into April 4, maintenance workers at an apartment complex reported a forced-entry burglary of the maintenance building. A 23-pound cylinder of refrigerant worth approximately $3,000, 45 double-packs of light bulbs and a case of paper towels were stolen.

2300 block of Welton Place — On April 3, in the evening, an 18-year-old female was arrested and accused of burglary and auto theft. Police reported she also had marijuana, pills and other paraphernalia on her person.

1700 block of Potomac Road — On April 4, in the early morning, a forced entry burglary occurred at a storage shed.

1000 block of Potomac Road — On April 4, a burglary occurred at Flats at the Mount Vernon, and a door was damaged.

4800 block of Tilly Mill Road — Sometime during the day on April 4, a home was forced into and $20 cash was taken.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 2, sometime during the day, a man reported the theft of his backpack from his car, which has since been recovered.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On April 2, during the afternoon, a man stole an energy drink and cough medicine from a discount department store. The accused ran from police when confronted and was later taken into custody.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 2, in the evening, a Louis Vuitton purse, iPad, MacBook, and iPhone were stolen from a parked car.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 2, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of trying to shoplift a shirt, hat and sunglasses at a department store.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 2, at night, a man reported that a paintball gun was removed from his car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 3, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting a hat from a department store. He was also charged with marijuana possession and disorderly conduct.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 3, a person reported that someone snatched his iPhone from his hand.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On April 4, a laptop was stolen.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On April 4, a handbag containing $540 cash and several credit and debit cards was stolen from an office building.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 4, in the afternoon, a man who also worked at Perimeter Mall was accused of trying to steal a shirt from a clothing store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 4, in the afternoon, employees of a clothing store reported the recovery of a pair of shorts. The suspect and his car were seen on video surveillance.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 4, in the evening, two juveniles were accused of shoplifting from a department store. They were released to their parents.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place— On April 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

3400 block of Azalea Garden Drive — On April 5, during the day, someone removed tires and the rims from a parked Dodge Charger.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 5, at night, a young Hispanic male and female were arrested and accused of trying to shoplift athletic clothes at a department store.

4600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 5, a Nissan Quest was broken into and a backpack containing two cameras, a camera lens and a computer were stolen.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Drive — On April 6, a person was caught and accused of trying to steal several items of clothing from a department store. Another man was also arrested later in the afternoon and accused of attempting to steal a shirt.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On April 6, in the evening, a man was accused of attempting to steal a BMW X5.

3000 block of Branham Drive — On April 8, a man reported that a garage door opener was stolen from his car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 9, a woman who worked at Nordstrom, was arrested and accused of trying to steal clothes from a clothing store.

Assault

600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 2, in the evening, officers responded to a dispute between two restaurant employees. A woman was arrested in connection with the dispute.

4500 block of Village Oaks Circle — On April 3, in the afternoon, an assault was reported between two elderly adults at a private residence.

4300 block of Peachtree Road — On April 3, in the evening, a work-related dispute-involving intimidation erupted at a doughnut shop. The victim declined to prosecute.

4700 block of Summerford Drive — On April 6, in the morning, officers responded to a domestic dispute.

4600 block of Norwalk Road — On April 7, a man was arrested and accused of inflicting injuries to his girlfriend, the victim, during a dispute.

4400 block of Chowning Way — On April 8, officers responded to a domestic dispute.

4900 block of Winters Chapel Road — On April 8, in the evening, three men were arrested and accused of aggravated assault. Several people were involved with a fight, and one was armed with a hammer.

Arrests

100 block of Perimeter Center — On April 2, an officer was driving behind a Honda Accord that had a handwritten note affixed to the back of the car that read, “tag applied for.” The driver was pulled over and subsequently arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 2, in the morning, a 19-year-old man was arrested and accused of reckless driving.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On April 3, in the evening, a wanted person was located during a traffic stop, and also arrested and accused of providing a false report.

6900 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On April 4, officers arrested a man accused of a disorderly public indecency incident.

200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On April 7, just after midnight, a man at a hotel was arrested and accused of disorderly behavior while under the influence of alcohol.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 8, in the early morning, a 24-year-old female was pulled over for failing to obey traffic control devices. Police reported she was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On April 8, in the early morning, an officer responded to a possible fight going on at a business. One man was arrested and accused of cocaine possession.

4800 block of Tilly Mill Road — On April 9, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs. Police reported she was driving recklessly and on the wrong side of the roadway.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On April 9, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

Other Incidents

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On April 2, in the afternoon, a fire was reported at a music school.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 2, a caller reported that a prowler was walking around, looking into several cars.

4800 block of Dunwoody Junction — On April 3, a victim came to the police department to present a forged check.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 4, in the morning, officers responded to a credit fraud call.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On April 5, in the evening, an officer responded to a credit fraud call.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/ Hammond Drive — A warrant has been issued for a hit and run that occurred on April 6. The driver has a suspended license.