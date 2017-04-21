Marist School announces 2017 Alumni Awards

Marist School Alumni Association announced its recipients of its 2017 Alumni Awards at a luncheon held at the Cherokee Town Club on April 12.

“It is with great pleasure that we recognize these three Marist School alumni for their exceptional accomplishments,” said Maureen Davidson, Marist’s director of alumni relations. “Both personally and professionally, these individuals have incorporated into their lives the values and principles upon which Marist School was founded. The mission of the school is ever-present in their daily lives.”

Distinguished Alumna Award Recipient: Mr. Paul Muldawer ’50

The Distinguished Alumnus/Alumna Award honors an individual alumnus/alumna for achievements that demonstrate the qualities of the Marist Mission present in his/her life.

Paul Muldawer ’50 has enjoyed a lauded and successful career in architecture and town planning for 55 years. He began practicing architecture in 1962 after completing a bachelor’s degree at the University of Florida and a master’s degree at the University of Pennsylvania, where he studied under Louis Kahn. He also studied traditional town planning and urban design at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design.

Outstanding Young Alumna Award Recipient: Titania Gibson Jordan ’99

The Outstanding Young Alumnus/Alumna Award recognizes an individual alumnus/alumna who has graduated no more than 20 years ago whose achievements in career and/or service to the community have demonstrated excellence.

Titania Gibson Jordan ’99 has an extensive background in technology, social media, public relations, marketing, blogging and digital media. She has held various roles throughout her career, supporting and connecting parents through different apps and social media platforms.

Father Hartnett Service Award Recipient: Dr. Sarah Carr Evans ’93

The Father Hartnett Service Award brings public recognition to an individual alumnus/alumna or friend of Marist School who has distinguished him/herself by demonstrating exemplary service to Marist School.

Dr. Sarah Carr Evans ’93 is a principal consultant at Leadership Insights Consulting, LLC, providing executive assessment, coaching, leadership development and succession planning. She has partnered with numerous Fortune 500, private and nonprofit organizations to design, implement, optimize and measure the impact of human capital initiatives that extend the full breadth of the leadership life cycle from selection to succession.

