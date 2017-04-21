Sandy Springs Police blotter, March 25-31

From Sandy Springs police reports March 25 through 31. The following information was provided by Capt. Steve Rose.

Robbery

250 Northridge Road—On March 30, around 8:30 p.m., a restaurant employee was cleaning inside the store when a man walked in from the rear open door. The man pulled a gun and ordered the employee to give him “the bag.” The employee replied that he didn’t have it. Another employee had a key to the safe and retrieved a bank bag with an undisclosed amount of cash. The man took it and fled. One of the employees said he thought the man sounded like one of the regulars at the restaurant.

Burglary

1900 block of Monterrey Parkway—On March 27, the residents were asleep in the apartment when they heard a noise from the living room, described as “things being moved around.” Upon investigation, they found that someone had just aborted the effort to steal a 60-inch TV by pulling it through a 58-inch hole, which resulted in abandoning the attempt. The burglar got $130 from a purse.

8100 block of Colquitt Road—On March 28, a resident said someone entered her apartment and took a bracelet and HP laptop. There were no signs of a forced entry.

500 block of Northridge Road—On March 31, a resident said someone entered her apartment and stole a toolbox. She said she was in the process of moving out and the turnkey service was inside.

Theft

6623 Roswell Road—On March 25, the employee of a store said two people came in and stole a bottle of Moet White Star, priced at $58.99. After he noticed the bottle missing from inventory, the employee checked the video and saw a male and female, both whom he recognized, take the bottle.

6300 Powers Ferry Road—On March 25, a grocery store employee said two men stole a handbasket full of groceries. Later the same employee spotted a car containing the same guys. She recognized one by his distinctive mullet haircut. The tag on the car was tracked and the cops went to a Dalrymple Road address and spoke to the suspects, who had an extensive history of shoplifting. No charges were filed at the time, however.

Willow Glen—On March 25, the victim reported that overnight, someone stole her vehicle, an Acura MDX, gray in color.

1155 Mt. Vernon Highway—On March 28, an employee of a mattress store said she left her iPhone and MacBook on her work desk while she went to the restroom. When she returned, both were gone.

1155 Mt. Vernon Highway—On March 29, a 45-year old man said he locked his wallet and contents into a gym locker. Later, after returning home, he was notified by email that his credit card balances were low. He found that several of his cards were gone and used at building supply stores. He discovered his lock was damaged. It appeared had been struck by a heavy-duty object to open it.

4800 block of Roswell Road—On March 29, a 29-year old woman said someone stole packages from her door. Amazon placed them there just after 3 p.m.

I would try and figure out another location for delivery — maybe a P.O. box.

7800 block of Colquitt Road 30350—On March 31, a 45-year-old woman loaned her car to her boyfriend so that he could go to work. She hasn’t seen him since.

6690 Roswell Road—On March 31, a 71-year-old man said his locker at the gym was entered. A .22-caliber gun and $50 in cash were taken.

7000 Central Parkway—On March 31, a woman reported her red Honda CRV was stolen from a covered garage area between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Thefts from Vehicles

Between March 25 and March 30, there were 14 thefts from vehicles.

Arrests

1000 Johnson Ferry Road—On March 25, an off-duty officer working at Northside Hospital, arrested a man and accused him of making threats to a medical professional administering treatment to an acquaintance. The man allegedly threatened to kill the person and make his family pay. The suspect was jailed.

5570 Roswell Road—On March 28, a juvenile was arrested after employees at a discount department store said they watched him open a box of Trojan condoms, remove several and conceal them in his pants pockets.

Other incidents

1000 block of Sandalwood Drive—On March 25, a 25-year-old man said he received about 40 text messages in Spanish saying that he owed a woman $300, and that if he didn’t pay, the sender(s) would do things similar to the photos that were attached. The photos were of dead bodies, probably taken off the internet, and a photo of the victim, taken from his Facebook profile. He does not know who sent the text messages.

Staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital reported that on March 25, a patient who had an IV inserted said he had to leave to close his store for the night. Later, they discovered that he did in fact leave with the IV intact. The hospital wants the IV back.

450 Morgan Falls Road—On March 26, a man reported that he was walking his dog in the athletic complex at Morgan Falls Park just before 9 p.m. The park was empty. He observed an older gray sedan pull up near where his car was parked. A man got out, walked over to the car and looked inside. The man returned to the gray sedan. The witness saw two other men inside the car. A second car, a red two-door, pulled up. The two cars appeared to be leaving the area when the witness heard yelling back and forth between the two cars. The same man got out of the sedan, walked around near the red car, and fired a weapon three or four times at the red car. He re-entered his gray car and both cars fled the area. No later reports were received of persons injured or a red vehicle damaged.