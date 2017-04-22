ADAC to host free designer conference April 25 to 27

The Atlanta Decorative Arts Center in Buckhead is hosting a free design conference April 25 to 27.

The conference will feature four keynote presentations by designers from New York City and Los Angeles, California. DESIGN ADAC will also have two panels, parties, product introductions, book signings and tours. There will be some all-day events, like open houses and gallery shows. The conference is free, but registration is required and ends April 24.

“Our bi-annual markets are not only important to the design community of Atlanta, they have major impact on our region as well. With Atlanta’s convenience to our surrounding 10-state, southeast region, it is a goal of ours to provide access to incredible talent and connect our community to the latest in the design industry,” Katie Miner, ADAC’s general manager, said.

ADAC was founded more than 50 years by architect and developer John Portman. The center has 60 showrooms that feature home furnishings and is located at 351 Peachtree Hills Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305.