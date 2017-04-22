Brookhaven completes E. Roxboro sidewalks, begins work three on three more

“This is the type of progress that a government should be doing all the time: turning dirt and improving the quality of life for our Brookhaven residents,” said Mayor John Ernst in a press release.

From the city’s press release:

Completed: East Roxboro Road sidewalk

Brookhaven completed 800 feet of new sidewalks on East Roxboro Road from North Druid Hills Road to Roxboro Drive. The sidewalk is a gap-fill project that now provides continuous sidewalks along the East Roxboro Road up to north of Tall Tree Drive from North Druid Hills Road.

Upcoming: Woodrow Way Sidewalk Phase 1

City officials expect construction of sidewalks on Woodrow Way to begin the week of April 24 and continue for up to six weeks. In this phase of the project, 400 feet of sidewalk will be constructed on the north side of Woodrow Way from Breton Circle to Inman Drive. During this time, construction activity may cause periodic lane closures during non-peak traffic hours.

Upcoming: Dresden Drive Sidewalk Project

City officials expect construction of sidewalks on Dresden Drive to begin the week of April 24, and continue for up to six weeks. In this project, 760 feet of sidewalk will be constructed from Camille Drive to North Thompson Road on the north side of the road. Construction activities will cause a periodic lane shift during non-peak traffic hours in order to bring in fill dirt and to construct granite walls for the new sidewalk. Brookhaven Public Works will monitor traffic conditions throughout the construction process.

Upcoming: Coosawattee Drive Sidewalk Project

Construction of sidewalks on Coosawattee Drive is set to begin the week of May 1 and continue up to six weeks. The project specifies 210 feet of sidewalk on the west side of Coosawattee Drive. The sidewalk will be placed on the west side of the road from Tugaloo Drive to the existing sidewalk. The construction activity will cause periodic lane closures during non-peak traffic hours. In addition, construction activity will be coordinated with local private developers to minimize the impact to local neighborhood traffic as much as possible.