MJCCA hosts Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony April 23

The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta is inviting the entire community to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day on Sunday, April 23, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at its Besser Holocaust Memorial Gardens at its Dunwoody facility.

The program will feature remarks from Tilar J. Mazzeo, author of “Irena’s Children: The Extraordinary Story of the Woman Who Saved 2,500 Children from the Warsaw Ghetto.” The program is free of charge. MJCCA’s address is 5342 Tilly Mill Road. The event will be held rain or shine. For information, visit www.atlantajcc.org, or call 678-812-4161.

Other highlights of the program:

Remember the victims of the Holocaust with readings and memorial prayers;

Experience the lighting of six torches in memory of those who perished in the Holocaust;

Meet Tilar J. Mazzeo, who will sign copies of her book, which will be available for purchase at the program.

From a press release:

About Yom HaShoah

Yom HaShoah (also known as “Holocaust Martyrs’” and “Heroes’ Remembrance Day”) – “Shoah” is Hebrew for destruction, and is another name for the Holocaust. This day commemorates the six million Jews who died during the Holocaust. At the same time, it marks the anniversary of the heroic Warsaw Ghetto uprising of 1943. In Israel, a morning siren sounds, stopping all activity; people stand in honor of those who died. Jews around the world hold memorials and vigils, often lighting six candles in honor of the six million Holocaust victims.

Each year, a special, community-wide Yom HaShoah commemoration is held at the Besser Holocaust Memorial Garden at the MJCCA. Holocaust Survivor Abe Besser and his wife Marlene Gelertner Besser built this memorial to commemorate that horrific time, and to serve as a valuable teaching mechanism to remind and educate on what hatred and indifference can do. The Yom HaShoah commemoration is co-sponsored by the Atlanta Rabbinical Association, The Consulate General of Israel to the Southeast and the MJCCA.