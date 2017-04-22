Plans for Sandy Springs subdivision are withdrawn

A developer has withdrawn his plans for a 16-house subdivision on Sandy Springs’ Glenridge Drive.

Betancourt Communities’ proposal to replace five existing houses on Glenridge south of Glenairy Drive went through many twists and turns since it was filed last summer. After reducing the number of houses from 20 to 16, among other changes, the plan got neighborhood support. But by then, not all of the current owners were willing to renegotiate their deals and the plan fell through, said Betancourt president Steve Ficarra at the April 18 Sandy Springs City Council meeting.

At a previous council appearance last December, Ficarra had expressed uncertainty about keeping the deal alive after councilmembers suggested various numbers of houses that might meet with approval.

At the April 18 meeting, where the council accepted the withdrawal, Councilmember Chris Burnett said he wished the plan could have continued.

“I’m disappointed because I think this was an opportunity to do a good project that would have pleased the neighbors,” Burnett said. “But it didn’t work out.”