Brookhaven honors outgoing Public Works director

The Brookhaven City Council recently recognized outgoing Public Works Director Richard Meehan with a framed proclamation.

Meehan and Lowes Engineers have been with Brookhaven since the city’s founding. He will remain with Lowe and will be available for consultations.

On April 3 Lowe hired a new public works director for the city, Hari Karikaran, who comes to Brookhaven from DeKalb County.