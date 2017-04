Dunwoody Food Truck Thursdays returns April 27

Dunwoody Food Truck Thursdays return to Brook Run Park April 27 featuring live music from local favorite Banks & Shane.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and will be held every Thursday through Oct. 26.

Dunwoody Food Truck Thursdays is a partnership between Dunwoody Homeowners Association, Redbird Events and the city of Dunwoody.

Banks & Shane will perform this Thursday on the lawn beyond the playground, beginning at 7 p.m.